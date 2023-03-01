Wed, Mar 01, 2023 @ 08:48 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Consolidates Gains

USD/CAD Consolidates Gains

Orbex
By Orbex

The Canadian dollar softened after the economy unexpectedly stalled in Q4. On the daily chart, the pair is looking to come out of its five-month long consolidation, but stiff selling pressure has kept the price below the top band and January’s peak of 1.3680. A bounce off 1.3530 is a sign of follow-up interest. Further down, the confluence of the previous swing low of 1.3440 and the 20-day SMA is a significant support. A decisive break above 1.3680 would trigger a runaway rally and resume the uptrend in the medium-term.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.