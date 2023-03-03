Fri, Mar 03, 2023 @ 09:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/GBP Breaks Resistance

EUR/GBP Breaks Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

The pound licks wounds after the BoE hinted at pausing its tightening. On the daily chart, a hammer in the 0.8770 demand zone indicates a rejection of further downside and that the market is attempting to bottom out. A strong bullish candle that follows shows that the bulls are back in business. On the hourly chart, this took the shape of a surge above 0.8880, prompting sellers to cover. As the RSI returns to the neutral area, follow-through could be expected above 0.8800 in anticipation of renewed momentum towards 0.8930.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.