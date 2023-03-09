Thu, Mar 09, 2023 @ 08:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Tests Critical Floor

EUR/USD Tests Critical Floor

Orbex
By Orbex

The euro dips further over weaker-than-expected eurozone GDP in Q4. On the daily chart, the pair came under pressure on the 30-day SMA (1.0700). A subsequent liquidation below 1.0630 then 1.0550 has invalidated the rebound from the end of February. The pair is hovering above this year’s low and the daily support of 1.0480. A break below this critical floor might trigger a bearish reversal in the weeks to come. As the RSI recovers into the neutral area, short-covering may send the euro to the first resistance at 1.0590.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.