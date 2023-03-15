Wed, Mar 15, 2023 @ 12:39 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Recoups Losses After Sharp Drop

USDJPY Recoups Losses After Sharp Drop

XM.com
By XM.com

USDJPY has been in a massive downtrend after peaking at the 32-year high of 151.94 in October. Even though the pair exhibited some signs of recovery, trading within an upward sloping channel in the short term, this bullish pattern was recently broken to the downside.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that the recent decline is slowly reversing as near-term risks are tilting to the upside. Specifically, the RSI has jumped above its 50-neutral mark, while the stochastic oscillator posted a bullish cross within the 20-oversold zone.

If the upside tendency persists and the price re-enters into its bullish setup, initial resistance could be encountered at the recent resistance of 137.90, which lies close to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Piercing through that zone, the price could ascend towards 139.38 or higher to test the November peak of 142.24. Should the latter barrier fail, further advances could cease at the 145.89 hurdle.

Alternatively, bearish actions might send the price to test the recent support of 134.00. Sliding beneath that floor, the bears could aim for the March low of 132.27 before the spotlight turns to 131.55. A break below the latter could pave the way for the 129.80 obstacle.

Overall, USDJPY seems to be regaining some ground despite its recent weakness. Therefore, the pair could realize more gains in the case that it jumps back into its upward sloping channel.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.