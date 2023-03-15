Wed, Mar 15, 2023 @ 17:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Spikes Higher as Uncertainty Floods Markets

Gold Spikes Higher as Uncertainty Floods Markets

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold has been in an uptrend in the four-hour chart, which temporarily paused near the 1,914 territory. However, gold spiked higher as markets turned pessimistic over Credit Suisse’s solvency, while technically, the ascending 50-period period moving average (SMA) is positively closing the gap with the 200-period SMA.

The momentum indicators are endorsing this bullish breakout. Specifically, the RSI is ascending sharply within the overbought zone, while the stochastic oscillator is sloping upwards after posting a bullish cross.

Should gold extend its advance, the 1,935 resistance territory could curb its upside. Surpassing that zone, the price might ascend to test the 1,948 barrier. Failing to stop there, the bulls might aim for the February peak of 1,959.

On the flipside, if sellers re-emerge and push the price lower, the resistance region of 1,914 could now act as support. Diving lower, the commodity could face the recent low of 1,886 before the spotlight turns to 1,872. Even lower, the 1,858 hurdle could provide downside protection.

Overall, gold appears ready to edge higher as the completion of a golden cross could boost bulls’ appetite. Nevertheless, short-term oscillators are currently approaching overbought territories, so a move to the downside could not be ruled out.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.