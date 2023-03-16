EUR/USD Grinds Major Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar surged as Credit Suisse’s difficulties spurred safe-haven buying. A bearish RSI divergence was a warning sign of a deceleration in the latest rally. The confirmation came in in the shape of an abrupt halt at the mid-February spike of 1.0760 and a clean cut through previous higher lows of 1.0680 and 1.0650. The liquidation of leveraged long positions exacerbated the volatility. The daily support at 1.0530 may trigger some profit-taking as the RSI sank into the oversold area. 1.0670 is the first hurdle in case of a bounce.