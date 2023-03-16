Brent Futures Recoup Losses after Losing More Than 13%

Thu, Mar 16, 2023 @ 13:27 GMT
Brent crude oil lost more than 13% in the preceding three trading sessions, recording a fresh 15-month low of 71.66. Currently, the market is rising slightly but the tendency is bearish after the break below 75.60. The RSI indicator is moving sideways near the oversold region, while the MACD is extending its negative structure beneath its trigger and zero lines.    

Should prices decline, immediate support could be found around the 69.30 barrier, taken from the lows in November 2021, confirming the medium-term bearish move. Then a leg below that level, could hit the 65.30 line, achieved in November 2021 as well.

However, if the market manages to pick up speed, the immediate inside swing lows at 75.60 and 77.75 could offer nearby resistance ahead of the 80.27 mark. A significant close above the latter could meet the 20- and the 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at 81.90 and 83.30 respectively.

In the medium-term, the outlook shifted to negative and only a climb back above the short-term SMAs may change the bias to neutral again.

