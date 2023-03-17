NZD/USD Recoups Losses

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar steadies as market sentiment tries to stabilise amid bank rescues. After flirting this month’s high of 0.6270 over the 30-day SMA, two shooting star patterns indicate the bulls’ struggle to push beyond. Their long upper shadows are a sign of double rejection. However, buyers were eager to buy the dip near 0.6150 and helped the kiwi recoup all the losses. A break above 0.6260 would prompt the bears to cover and signal that a bullish reversal is under way with 0.6370 as the next target.