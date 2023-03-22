Wed, Mar 22, 2023 @ 16:20 GMT
USD/CHF: We Expect a Fall Within the Bearish Impulse

In the long term, the USDCHF pair can build a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. Its final part, wave Ⓩ, is under development.

The primary wave Ⓩ may end in the form of a standard intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). Wave (A) is a 5-wave bearish impulse, wave (B) has a horizontal internal structure of a double three W-X-Y.

Thus, the formation of the final intermediate wave (C) can be expected in the near future. Its internal structure is shown by trend lines. Perhaps it will be at 76.4% of impulse (A), and will end near 0.872.

Let’s consider a scenario where the development of correction (B) can be continued. In this view, it can take the form of a triple three consisting of sub-waves W-X-Y-X-Z.

The minor sub-waves W-X-Y-X have been completed. To complete the final bullish wave Z, which can take a zigzag shape, it is necessary that the minute impulse wave ⓒ be built.

Probably, the bulls will send the market to the level of 0.946. At that level, minor wave Z will be equal to wave Y.

