Fri, Mar 24, 2023 @ 05:44 GMT
Silver Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Silver broke key resistance level 22.60
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 24.50

Silver recently broke the key resistance level 22.60 (former support from December, which has been reversing the price from February).

The breakout of the resistance level 22.60 coincided with the breakout of the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous downward impulse (1) from February (which accelerated the active impulse wave C).

Silver can then be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 24.50 (previous Triple Top from December and January).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

