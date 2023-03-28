Tue, Mar 28, 2023 @ 07:41 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Edges Sideways as Progress Remains Capped

EURJPY Edges Sideways as Progress Remains Capped

XM.com
By XM.com

EURJPY is moving back and forth from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and is consolidating between the 139.00 support and the 143.60 resistance. A paused state of directional momentum is reflected in the Ichimoku lines, while the price rests within the cloud.

The mixed signals in the short-term oscillators further mirror the stall in the price. The MACD has barely inched above its red trigger line in the negative region, while the RSI moves south from its neutral mark.

To the upside, emanating pressure over the last couple of weeks has denied upside moves. If buyers manage to jump above the SMAs around 142.50, a revisit of 143.60 could unfold. Overcoming these constrictions could see resistance develop at the eleven-week high of 145.55. Another leg up could tackle the 146.70 barrier.

Otherwise, if sellers drive the pair below the cloud, the 139.00 round number could interrupt the pair ahead of the 137.40-138.00 support region. Should it fail to do so, then the market could switch to strongly negative.

Summarizing, initially the confines of 139.00 or 143.60 would need to be breached to revive directional momentum.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.