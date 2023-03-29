Wed, Mar 29, 2023 @ 12:51 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Triangle is Completed, We are Waiting for a Drop in Impulse

EUR/USD: Triangle is Completed, We are Waiting for a Drop in Impulse

Orbex
By Orbex

EURUSD continues to form the correction wave IV inside the large-scale impulse. Cycle correction IV, most likely, takes the form of a primary double zigzag.

The actionary leg is completed. A bearish corrective intervening wave, may be in the development stage now. It is also similar to the standard zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). The triangular intermediate correction (B) has recently come to an end, and now the price may be in the last impulse wave (C).

It is assumed that the price may fall to 1.016. At that level, impulse (C) will be at 161.8% of first impulse (A).

An alternative scenario suggests that the intermediate correction (B) not a triangle, but a double zigzag. Its end is possible at the previous maximum of 1.103, at which we saw the end of the first actionary wave.

Only after reaching the maximum, the market will turn and decline. Alternatively, it is also assumed that the primary intervening wave can take a horizontal structure, and then it will not be a zigzag, but, let’s say, a double three.

While we are watching which of the scenarios the currency will move.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.