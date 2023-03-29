EURGBP Pulls Back But Stays Above Uptrend Line

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURGBP entered a sliding mode last week, but the retreat stopped near the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) just yesterday. The pair continues to trade above the uptrend line drawn from the low of August 3, which means that the chances for the bulls to take charge again soon are decent.

Both the short-term momentum indicators corroborate that view. The RSI, although marginally negative, has turned up, while the MACD is lying below zero, but above its trigger line, pointing slightly up as well.

A decisive break above the high of March 23 at 0.8865 might confirm that the bulls are back in the driver’s seat and could thereby pave the way towards the peak of February 3 at 0.8978. If they are not willing to stop there, they could then extend their march towards the 0.9065 territory, defined as resistance by the high of September 28.

On the downside, even if the bears manage to push the action below the aforementioned uptrend line, they will still have to face another, longer-term, upward-sloping line drawn from the low of March 7, 2022. Thus, a dip below that line and the 0.8545 area may be needed for the near-term picture to turn overly negative. Should that happen, the sellers may feel confident to aim for the 0.8405 area, marked by the low of August 24.

To wrap up, EURGBP pulled back last week, but the slide was stopped near the 100-day EMA, above the uptrend line drawn from the low of August 3. This likely keeps the bulls in the game, with a break above 0.8865 potentially confirming their ascendancy.