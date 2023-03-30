Thu, Mar 30, 2023 @ 08:52 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Suggests Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Should Continue Impulsive Rally Higher

Elliott Wave Suggests Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Should Continue Impulsive Rally Higher

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Rally from 11.21.2022 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from 11.21.2022 low, wave (1) ended at 25250 and pullback in wave (2) ended at 19578. The crypto-currency extends higher again in wave (3) towards 29380 with internal subdivision as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave (2), wave 1 ended at 26533 and dips in wave 2 ended at 23940. Bitcoin extends higher again in wave 3 towards 28567 and pullback in wave 4 ended at 26688. Final leg wave 5 ended at 29380 which also completed wave (3) in higher degree.

Bitcoin then pullback in wave (4) with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure. Down from wave (3), wave A ended at 27043 and rally in wave B ended at 28217. Final leg wave C ended at 26541 which completed wave (4). Wave (5) higher is currently ongoing with internal subdivision as a 5 waves impulse. Wave 1 of (5) is expected to end soon, then it should pullback in wave 2. Afterwards, it should extend higher again in wave 3, pullback in wave 4, and make final move wave 5 of (5). Near term, while dips stay above wave (4) at 26541, but more importantly above wave (2) at 19578, expect the crypto-currency to extend higher again.

BTCUSD 2 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.