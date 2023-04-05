Wed, Apr 05, 2023 @ 06:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Price Eyes Key Upside Break Above $30K

Bitcoin Price Eyes Key Upside Break Above $30K

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price is consolidating gains above the $27,500 support zone.
  • BTC broke a key declining channel with resistance near $28,150 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD climbed further higher above 1.0950 and 1.2420 respectively.
  • The US ISM Services PMI could decline from 55.1 to 54.5 in March 2023.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $25,000 support zone. BTC/USD seems to be forming another bullish trend above the $26,000 pivot zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the price started a fresh increase and was able to clear the $27,500 resistance zone. It broke a key declining channel with resistance near $28,150 to move further into a positive zone.

The price is now trading well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It is consolidating near the $28,500 resistance zone. The first major resistance is near the $28,800 level. A successful close above the $28,800 level might spark another bullish wave. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $30,000 level.

Any more gains could set the pace for a larger increase to $32,000. On the downside, an initial support sits near the $27,500 level.

The main breakdown support sits near the $27,200 zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). If there is a downside break and close below $27,000, bitcoin might start another decline in the coming days.

In the stated case, it could revisit the $25,000 support or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). Any more losses might send the price towards $23,500.

Economic Releases

  • Germany’s Services PMI for March 2023 – Forecast 53.9, versus 53.9 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for March 2023 – Forecast 55.6, versus 55.6 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for March 2023 – Forecast 52.8, versus 52.8 previous.
  • US Services PMI for March 2023 – Forecast 53.8, versus 53.8 previous.
  • US ISM Services PMI for March 2023 – Forecast 54.5, versus 55.1 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.