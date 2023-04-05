Bitcoin Price Eyes Key Upside Break Above $30K

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Bitcoin price is consolidating gains above the $27,500 support zone.

BTC broke a key declining channel with resistance near $28,150 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD climbed further higher above 1.0950 and 1.2420 respectively.

The US ISM Services PMI could decline from 55.1 to 54.5 in March 2023.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $25,000 support zone. BTC/USD seems to be forming another bullish trend above the $26,000 pivot zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the price started a fresh increase and was able to clear the $27,500 resistance zone. It broke a key declining channel with resistance near $28,150 to move further into a positive zone.

The price is now trading well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It is consolidating near the $28,500 resistance zone. The first major resistance is near the $28,800 level. A successful close above the $28,800 level might spark another bullish wave. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $30,000 level.

Any more gains could set the pace for a larger increase to $32,000. On the downside, an initial support sits near the $27,500 level.

The main breakdown support sits near the $27,200 zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). If there is a downside break and close below $27,000, bitcoin might start another decline in the coming days.

In the stated case, it could revisit the $25,000 support or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). Any more losses might send the price towards $23,500.

Economic Releases