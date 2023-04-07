GBP/USD And GBP/JPY Could Aim for Another Increase

Fri, Apr 07, 2023 @ 10:02 GMT
FXOpen
By FXOpen

GBP/USD started a downside correction from the 1.2520 resistance zone. GBP/JPY is rising and might aim for more upsides above the 164.00 resistance.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and GBP/JPY

  • The British Pound failed to break above the 1.2520 resistance and corrected lower against the US Dollar.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2460 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD.
  • GBP/JPY is slowly moving higher from the 163.00 zone.
  • There is a key rising channel forming with support near 163.75 on the hourly chart.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

This past week, the British Pound formed a base above the 1.2400 line against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair started a steady increase above the 1.2425 resistance.

There was a move above the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.2460. It resulted in a break above the 1.2500 level. However, the bears were active near the 1.2520 resistance zone. A high was formed near 1.2525, and the pair started a downside correction.

There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2274 swing low to the 1.2525 high. GBP/USD even settled below the 50-hour simple moving average.

The previous resistance at 1.2425 is now acting as a support. The next major support is near the 1.2400 level, which coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2274 swing low to the 1.2525 high.

If there is a break below the 1.2400 support, the pair will substantially decline. In the stated case, there is a risk of a drop toward the 1.2330 level or the 1.2274 low in the coming days.

Conversely, the pair might attempt a fresh increase from the 1.2425 support. Resistance on the upside is near the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.2455. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2460 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD.

A close above the trend line resistance could stage a fresh increase. The hourly RSI is also moving higher and approaching 50, above which it might signal a decent increase. The next major resistance is near the 1.2500 level, above which the pair could revisit the 1.2520 resistance region. Any more gains might call for a move toward 1.2600.

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a fresh decline from the 166.40 zone against the Japanese Yen. The GBP/JPY pair declined below the 165.25 and 164.00 support levels.

It traded as low as 162.77, and the pair is now correcting higher. There was a move above the 163.00 pivot level. The bulls pushed the pair above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 166.39 swing high to the 162.77 low.

It seems to be consolidating above the 50-hour simple moving average as the hourly RSI is flat above 50. Resistance on the upside is near the 164.00 zone.

The next key resistance could be near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 166.39 swing high to the 162.77 low at 164.60. A clear break above the 164.60 resistance could push the pair toward the 165.25 resistance.

If not, the pair might start a fresh decline. On the downside, initial support is near a key rising channel on the hourly chart at 163.75.

A downside break below the channel support could encourage the bears to push the pair further lower. The next major support is near 163.00. Any more losses might call for a test of the 162.20 support level.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

