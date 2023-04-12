Wed, Apr 12, 2023 @ 13:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Eases But Remains Above 2,000

Gold Eases But Remains Above 2,000

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold is currently under pressure but is still above the 2,000 psychological mark and the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs) in the 4-hour chart. The short-term technical oscillators are showing some bearish signs and point to more weakness in the market. The RSI is pointing down above the 50 level and the stochastic is looking overstretched near the 80 level. However, the MACD is still above its trigger and zero lines, confirming the broader bullish outlook.

The next target to the downside is the 20-period SMA at 2,003 ahead of the 50-period SMA at 1,995. At this stage the market would see a retest of the 1,980 support level, which stands near the medium-term uptrend line.

Upside moves are likely to find resistance at a 13-month high of 2,032. There is an important resistance zone around 2,070, taken from the peak in March 2022.

In a nutshell, in the short term, the bullish phase remains in play especially if gold prices continue to trade above the ascending trend line and near the previous peak.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.