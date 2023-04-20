XAU/USD: The Final Leg of the Bullish Zigzag Gas Started

Thu, Apr 20, 2023 @ 11:37 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

It is assumed that Gold forms a double zigzag, which consists of three main sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ inside the cycle wave z.

The primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are most likely already formed, and the third sub-wave Ⓨ is in the process of development.

The wave Ⓨ can take a standard zigzag shape. Intermediate waves (A) and (B), impulse and correction, are finished. In the near future, market participants may observe growth in the intermediate impulse (C).

The price may rise to 2149.67. At that level, primary wave Ⓨ will be at 100% of wave Ⓦ.

In the second variant, the impulse wave (A) ended not so long ago, its fifth wave is the ending diagonal.

At the moment, it is possible to observe a decrease in the price and the development of an intermediate correction (B). There is a high probability that this correction will take the form of a standard zigzag A-B-C, as shown in the chart.

The final wave (B) is probably near 1898.48. At that level, it will be at 61.8% of impulse (A).

