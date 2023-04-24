Mon, Apr 24, 2023 @ 13:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisMarket Trends Can be in Favour of USD Due to Inflation Concerns...

Market Trends Can be in Favour of USD Due to Inflation Concerns and Fed Speculation

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Last week’s market movements remained confined to a narrow range. However, global inflation is still the main concern after last week UK CPI, and FED hawkish speculation have caused a slight rebound in US yields and the USD over the last two weeks. If stocks experience a descent from resistance levels, it is likely that we may see further growth in these markets.

This week’s market behavior will be significantly influenced by forthcoming GDP data, earnings reports, and BOJ decisions. Based on the latest Elliott wave price action, we can anticipate that these factors will favor the USD. Additionally, the DXY shows a strong intraday bullish impulse, signaling more upside potential after the current consolidation phase.

If a sharp break higher occurs, it may trigger a sell-off on the EUR, GBP, and already weak commodity currencies like AUD and NZD. Overall, the market outlook remains uncertain, and investors should keep a close eye on these key indicators for further insights into potential market trends.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.