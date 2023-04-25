Tue, Apr 25, 2023 @ 11:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Surges to Fresh More-than-8-Year High

EURJPY Surges to Fresh More-than-8-Year High

XM.com
By XM.com

EURJPY skyrocketed to a fresh more than eight-year high of 148.60 earlier today but quickly returned some of the gains. The aggressive advance above the 146.35 support added 1.6% to the pair but the technical oscillators are looking overbought at the moment. The RSI found a strong obstacle near the 70 level and is pointing slightly down, while the MACD is still extending its upside pressure above its trigger and zero lines.

Should the pair manage to strengthen its positive momentum and jump above its intraday high, the next resistance could come around 149.75, taken from the peak in December 2014. The psychological mark of 150.00 would also be a key level for traders to have in mind.

However, if prices are unable to break higher, the risk would shift to the downside for a potential bearish correction, with the 147.85 support coming first into focus. A drop lower would signal deeper declines until the 146.35 barrier and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 145.80 ahead of the 145.55 line, taken from the inside swing highs on March 2.

All in all, EURJPY is strongly bullish in the short-to-medium-term timeframes and only a slip beneath the SMAs and the Ichimoku cloud may switch the outlook to neutral.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.