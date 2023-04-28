Fri, Apr 28, 2023 @ 04:35 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF reversed from support level 0.8860
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9000

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 0.8860 (which stopped the previous impulse wave (iii) at the start of this month).

The support zone near the support level 0.8860 was further strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band.

Given the strength of the support level 0.8860 and the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next round resistance level 0.9000 (top of the previous correction (iv)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.