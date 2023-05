NZDJPY broke resistance level 83.80

Likely to rise to resistance level 85.00

NZDJPY currency pair recently broke above the resistance level 83.80 (which stopped the previous waves 2, (1), (a) and B).

The breakout of the resistance level 83.80 continues the active medium-term impulse wave (3) from the end of April.

NZDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 85.00 (top of wave (B) from the start of March).