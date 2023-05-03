GBPJPY Wave Analysis

Wed, May 03, 2023 @ 04:32 GMT
  • GBPJPY reversed from long-term resistance level 172.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 168.85

GBPJPY currency pair recently reversed down strongly from the long-term resistance level 172.00 (former multi-month high from October), standing above the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 172.00 stopped the previous short-term impulse waves 3 and (v) of wave C from March.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic, GBPJPY can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 168.85 (former resistance from November and December).

