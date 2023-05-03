Is USDJPY Creating a Double Top Formation?

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY plunged below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) once again after the climb towards the 137.90 resistance level, which is acting both as a significant resistance level and a possible double top pattern is in progress. The pullback below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 151.90 to 127.25 at 136.66 is indicating the start of a consolidation area in the medium-term timeframe.

Technically, the RSI has found strong resistance near the 70 level and dropped lower again, while the stochastic oscillator posted a bearish crossover within its %K and %D lines in the overbought region, suggesting that more losses could come.

More declining movement could meet the 135.15 support ahead of the 20- and the 50-day SMAs at 134.20 and 132.95 respectively, which overlaps with the 23.6% Fibonacci of 132.95. Slightly lower, the uptrend line at 132.14 may halt bearish actions; however, steeper losses could change the outlook to neutral, hitting 130.60.

Otherwise, any successful attempts above the 137.90 barrier could open the way for a rally until the 50.0% Fibonacci of 139.60 and the 142.25 hurdle. Marginally higher, the 61.8% Fibonacci of 142.50 could be the next target.

All in all, USDJPY may give the green light for the start of a double top formation after the touch of the 137.90 level. Only a jump above the aforementioned mark could switch the outlook back to a bullish one.