Thu, May 04, 2023 @ 14:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisLTCUSD Analysis: The Morning Star Pattern Is above $85.16

LTCUSD Analysis: The Morning Star Pattern Is above $85.16

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Bulls were able to take control of the market last week, and after touching a low of $85.16 on May 1, the price started to correct upwards against the US dollar, touching a high of $89.82 today in the early Asian trading session.

There is a morning star pattern above the $85.16 handle on the H1 timeframe. It signifies the end of a bearish phase and the start of a bullish phase in the market.

The momentum indicator is back over zero in the H4 timeframe, indicating a bullish trend.

A bullish harami pattern is forming in the 30-minute timeframe.

Also, Litecoin is trading below its 100-hour simple moving average and 200-hour exponential moving average and above its pivot level of $88.5.

The relative strength index is at 51.92, indicating a neural demand for Litecoin and the shift towards consolidation.

Litecoin price remains above some of the moving averages, which are giving a bullish signal at current market levels of $88.20.

Both the ADX and CCI are signaling neutral market conditions, which means that the price is expected to move in a narrow range in the short term.

The short-term outlook for Litecoin has turned mildly bullish.

  • Some of the technical indicators are bullish.
  • Litecoin bullish reversal is seen above the $85.16 level.
  • The RSI is neutral.
  • The average true range indicates low market volatility.

Litecoin Bullish Reversal Is Seen above $85.16

Litecoin’s price continues to move in a bullish trend above the $85.00 level. Due to the improved investor sentiments, the Litecoin-to-USD exchange rate is now looking to cross $90.00 in the D1 timeframe.

The momentum indicator is back over zero in both the 2- and 4-hour timeframes.

Some of the technical indicators signal a neutral market sentiment.

LTCUSD is about to break its classic resistance level of $88.29 and Fibonacci resistance level of $88.42, after which the path towards $90 will get cleared.

Litecoin price faces stiff resistance at $90.13, which is a 38.2% retracement from the 13-week high, and at $92.57, at which the price crosses the 18-day moving average.

The Week Ahead

Litecoin price remains well supported above the $85.00 level; resistances are located at $88 and $90.

Most technical indicators signal a bullish sentiment in the market.

Litecoin to USD exchange rate is expected to stay above the important support level of $86.64, which is a 3-10 day MACD oscillator, and at $87.11, which is a pivot point.

The short-term outlook for Litecoin has turned mildly bullish, the medium-term outlook is bullish, and the long-term outlook is neutral at present market conditions.

The weekly projection of Litecoin price is $95, with a consolidation zone of $92.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.