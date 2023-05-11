Thu, May 11, 2023 @ 08:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD: The Final Impulse Continues to Build in a Bullish Zigzag

XAU/USD: The Final Impulse Continues to Build in a Bullish Zigzag

Orbex
By Orbex

In the long term, XAUUSD forms a primary double zigzag, it consists of three main sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.

Apparently, the primary sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ have already been formed, and the third sub-wave Ⓨ is under development.

It is assumed that Ⓨ will acquire a standard zigzag shape. Intermediate waves (A) and (B), impulse and correction, are finished. It is likely that in the near future the price will continue to rise in the intermediate impulse (C).

Gold may rise to 2154.06. At that level, primary wave Ⓨ will be at 100% of wave Ⓦ.

According to the alternative, the impulse wave (A) has recently ended, with a long minor correction 4 having a horizontal structure.

At the moment, we can expect a decline in the price and the development of an intermediate correction (B). It is still difficult to determine which correction model wave (B) will take.

However, it is possible to determine the approximate final of wave (B). At 1910.39, the correction (B) will be at 61.8% of impulse (A). Thus, we can expect a drop to the specified level.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.