Thu, May 11, 2023 @ 14:27 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver Bears Aim to Stay; Eyes on 24.45

Silver Bears Aim to Stay; Eyes on 24.45

XM.com
By XM.com

Silver got rejected near April’s high of 26.00 last week, charting a bearish double top pattern in the short-term picture after an impressive two-month rally.

Selling forces may persist in the short term according to the falling momentum indicators, though with the RSI approaching its 30 oversold mark, some consolidation cannot be ruled out within the 24.83-24.45 region. This is formed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the latest upleg and the neckline of the bearish pattern.

Should the bears breach the 24.45 floor, downgrading the big picture back to neutral, the decline may stretch towards the 24.00 number and then head for the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 23.73.

Otherwise, if the price returns above the 200-period SMA, it may crawl up to meet the 20- and 50-day SMAs at 25.45. A successful penetration higher could take a breather near 25.90 before touching the 26.00 ceiling. Beyond the latter point, the price may pause around the 26.35 barrier before advancing towards the March 2022 peak of 26.93.

In short, silver is exposed to a bearish trend reversal, with traders awaiting confirmation below 24.45.  

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.