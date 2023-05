Sterling reversed from resistance level 1.2640

Likely to fall to support level 1.2400

Sterling under the bearish pressure after the price reversed down from the long-term resistance level 1.2640 (former top of the weekly correction 4 from 2022).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.2640 stopped the earlier weekly impulse sequence 1 of wave (C) from March.

Given the overbought weekly Stochastic, Sterling can be expected to fall toward the next support level 1.2400.