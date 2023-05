USDJPY broke resistance level 137.50

Likely to rise to resistance level 140.00

USDJPY recently broke the multi-month resistance level 137.50 (which has been reversing the pair from the middle of December).

The breakout of the resistance level 137.50 follows the earlier breakout of the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp weekly correction II from October.

USDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 140.00 (former minor resistance from last November).