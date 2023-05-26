Fri, May 26, 2023 @ 09:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD in Bullish Mode; Resistance at 1.3650

USDCAD in Bullish Mode; Resistance at 1.3650

XM.com
By XM.com

USDCAD bounced off its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and went as high as 1.3653, surpassing a resistance line that had been in effect since March.

The technical picture is feeding optimism for a bullish continuation. The price has bottomed out twice around 1.3300 before drifting higher and beyond its simple moving averages (SMAs). Traders are currently waiting for a decisive close above the 1.3650 neckline to confirm the positive structure.

In momentum indicators, the RSI has crossed above its 50 neutral mark and the MACD has strengthened above its red signal and zero lines, both reflecting improving sentiment in the market.

Should the pair climb the 1.3650 wall, it may initially challenge the 1.3740 barrier and then push towards the crucial 1.3800-1.3830 zone, where the long-term descending line from the 2020 top is placed. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2021 downtrend is in the neighborhood as well. Therefore, a successful penetration higher could be the key for a rally towards the 1.3900 mark.

Alternatively, a downside reversal may take a breather near the broken resistance line at 1.3565. If the bears breach that base, the spotlight will fall immediately on the 200-day SMA at 1.3500. Moving lower, the price could retest the 1.3400 region ahead of the important 1.3340-1.3300 area. Notably, the 50% Fibonacci level and the almost flat support line from November are located here.

In brief, USDCAD has been trading within a broad range area for seven months now. While the short-term bias looks positive, the pair will need to claim the 1.3650 barricade in order to post new gains. In the big picture, a decisive rally above the 2022 peak of 1.3976 is required to change the market direction back to an uptrend. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.