Tue, Jun 06, 2023 @ 12:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD in the Middle of a Pullback

USD in the Middle of a Pullback

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

USD is slowing down after we spotted 5th wave on May 31 (CLICK HERE). We warned about a pullback, as yields turned down from resistance which are in positive correlation with DXY chart.

The main reason for the DXY slow down is 10Y US Yields chart, which is turning down from resistance in minimum three waves. While one more leg down is still missing, we believe that DXY can be trading in the middle of a higher degree A-B-C correction.

USD is currently recovering sharply after a drop into first leg A, so we are tracking a three-wave a-b-c recovery within wave B that can retest the highs as part of a flat correction before wave C shows up.

What we want to say is that USD – DXY is trading in a correction within uptrend, but correction may take more time and can retest 103 – 102 support area before we will see more upside towards 105 – 106 area.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.