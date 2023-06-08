Thu, Jun 08, 2023 @ 12:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTC/USD Analysis: Test of Important Breakout Amid Scary News

BTC/USD Analysis: Test of Important Breakout Amid Scary News

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The cryptocurrency market is shaken by claims from the SEC. The lawsuits by the US financial regulator against the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its head Changpeng Zhao have added to the lawsuits against the Coinbase exchange, whose shares are traded on Nasdaq. In response, Coinbase representatives said that the exchange has no plans to ban the trading of crypto assets that the SEC considers securities, and does not plan to phase out staking services.

Cryptocurrency market participants anxiously monitor incoming news:

→ Hearings are scheduled for June 14 on the SEC request to freeze Binance.US assets.

→ A division of Binance.US has drastically reduced the number of cryptocurrency pairs available for trading.

→ Coinbase does not see the risk of losing customers or banking partners; the exchange has more than $5 billion on its balance sheet, available to maintain operations and pay legal fees.

Meanwhile, an important breakout test took place on the BTC/USD chart. The price of BTC/USD bounced several times (in late May and early June) from the lower border of the trend channel (1), which has been in effect since the beginning of 2023. But after the news about the lawsuits from the SEC against Binance, it had a bearish breakdown, and yesterday its test was formed on the chart – the price of BTC/USD turned down from the breakdown zone above USD 27k. The bearish breakout test suggests that the price of BTC/USD may continue to decline — consider a scenario in which it, moving within the red descending channel in the face of negative news, can reach an important psychological level of USD 27k.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.