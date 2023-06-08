EURUSD Shows Signs of Bottoming Out

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD strengthened its positive momentum on Thursday, rising as high as 1.0758 despite disappointing GDP data out of the eurozone.

The market structure has improved in the four-hour chart, with the pair marking a higher high at 1.0778 and a higher low at 1.0666, flagging a potential bullish trend reversal.