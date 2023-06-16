Fri, Jun 16, 2023 @ 12:34 GMT
USD/JPY: Receives Fresh Boost from Unchanged BOJ

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltd

The USDJPY regained traction in early Friday after the Bank of Japan kept its policy unchanged that pushed yen lower across the board.

Fresh strength looks for retest of Thursday’s high at 141.50 (new 2023 peak) after bulls were strongly rejected here but remained in play as the action stayed above pivotal 140.00 support.

Bullish daily studies add to positive fundamentals, keeping near-term focus at the upside, with break of temporary barrier at 141.50 to open way towards target at 142.50 (Fibo 61.8% of 151.94/127.22 downtrend.

Weekly close above 140 level (reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen) is needed to further strengthen near-term structure.

Res: 141.50; 141.97; 142.50; 143.00.
Sup: 140.93; 140.45; 140.00; 139.71.

