Mon, Jun 19, 2023 @ 09:37 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Shallow Correction Likely to Precede Fresh Push Higher

EUR/USD: Shallow Correction Likely to Precede Fresh Push Higher

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro edged lower in early Monday, adding downside risk after Friday’s long-legged Doji signaled strong indecision.

Last week’s rally (nearly 1.8% up for the week) accelerated strongly on Thursday on hawkish ECB but faced strong headwinds on approach to the top of thick daily cloud (1.0964).

Traders are likely to collect some profits after recent strong acceleration higher for price adjustment ahead of fresh push higher, as overall sentiment remains positive and completion of reversal pattern on weekly chart adds to bullish signals.

Fading bullish momentum on daily chart and overbought stochastic, contribute to reversal signals, although the pullback is likely to be limited, with solid supports at 1.0891/81 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.0635/1.0970 / 55DMA), guarding pivot at 1.0842 (Fibo 38.2% retracement) which should contain extended dips and keep larger bulls in play.

Res: 1.0964; 1.0983; 1.1000; 1.1053.
Sup: 1.0917; 1.0881; 1.0842; 1.0811.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.