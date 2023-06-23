Fri, Jun 23, 2023 @ 09:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Retreats to 9-Month Low, Confirming Bearish Breakout

USDCAD Retreats to 9-Month Low, Confirming Bearish Breakout

XM.com
By XM.com

USDCAD has been in a steady downtrend since late May, generating a clear structure of lower highs and lower lows. Moreover, the technical picture deteriorated even further when the price broke below the base of the symmetrical triangle pattern, which triggered a massive decline towards a fresh 9-month low of 1.3137.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that near-term risks are tilted to the downside. Specifically, the RSI bounced off the oversold zone but remains deep in the negative territory, while the MACD is holding below both zero and its red signal line.

Should the bears try to push the price lower, initial support could be met at the recent 9-month low of 1.3137. Piercing that wall, the pair could dive towards 1.3074 or lower to challenge the September 2022 bottom of 1.2960. Further declines could then come to a halt at the August 2022 low of 1.2727.

On the flipside, if the price reverses to the upside, a bunch of previous support levels could serve as resistance in the future. More precisely, the pair could advance towards the November 2022 support of 1.3225 before the February low of 1.3262 gets tested. Even higher, the May support of 1.3319 may curb any upside attempts.

In brief, USDCAD has been on a steep decline after breaking below the base of its recent triangle pattern. Moving forward, traders could shift their attention towards the 1.3000 psychological mark.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.