Wed, Jun 28, 2023 @ 09:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Unlocks New 7-Month High

USDJPY Unlocks New 7-Month High

XM.com
By XM.com

USDJPY continues to build its uptrend comfortably above its exponential moving averages (EMAs), closing on Tuesday near a fresh seven-month high of 144.16.

The next obstacle could be the 145.00-145.40 area, with the RSI and the stochastic oscillator suggesting that some congestion could emerge in this neighborhood as the price seems to be trading within overbought waters. Interestingly, the extension of the March resistance line is positioned in the same territory. Therefore, a decisive step higher is expected to boost buying confidence, likely lifting the price up to the 148.80 barrier, unless the 146.60 barricade blocks the way higher beforehand.

Alternatively, a downside reversal could initially retest the nearby support of 143.30 ahead of the 142.00 constraining zone, where the 20-day EMA is heading. Falling lower, the pair could stall around the previous high of 140.90, a break of which could cause an aggressive decline towards the 139.00-138.11 territory. The 50-day EMA and a couple of key trendlines, including the ascending trendline from March lows, are making this region important to watch.

In brief, USDJPY is strengthening its bullish structure, with the bulls expected to slow the pace in the short-term as the price is approaching a caution zone.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.