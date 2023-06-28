Wed, Jun 28, 2023 @ 17:30 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index Regains Traction and Attacking Key Near-Term Barriers

Dollar Index Regains Traction and Attacking Key Near-Term Barriers

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar index rose on Wednesday, as greenback regained traction on fresh weakness of index’s major components – Euro and British pound.

Fresh advance fully reversed Tuesday’s dip and generated an initial signal that two-day pullback is likely ending.

Thinning daily cloud twists on Thursday and attracts fresh bulls, though we need to see a clear break of pivotal barriers at 102.58/67 (cloud top / Fibo 38.2% of 104.59/101.48) to signal bullish continuation of the upleg from 101.48 (Jun 22), which will be confirmed on sustained break above 100DMA (102.81).

Traders await comments from Fed Chair Powell for more clues about the central bank’s action in the near future, as prevailing tone was so far hawkish, but policymakers also need to consider the negative impact of high borrowing to economic growth and recession threats.

Technical signals on daily chart are mixed, with repeated upside failure to keep the downside vulnerable, while sustained break higher would strengthen near-term structure.

Res: 102.81; 103.04; 103.41; 103.72.
Sup: 102.40; 101.94; 101.48; 100.99.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.