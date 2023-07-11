Tue, Jul 11, 2023 @ 05:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF broke support level 0.8920
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8820

USDCHF currency pair recently broke the support level 0.8920, which has been reversing the pair from the start of May.

The breakout of the support level 0.8920 coincided with the breakout of the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the ABC wave 2 from the start to the end of May.

Given the clear multi-year downtrend, USDCHF can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.8820 (low of the impulse wave 1 from the start of May).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.