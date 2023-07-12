Wed, Jul 12, 2023 @ 15:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Bulls Lose Traction on Approach to 1.30 Barrier, US CPI in...

GBP/USD: Bulls Lose Traction on Approach to 1.30 Barrier, US CPI in Focus for Fresh Signals

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable eases from new 15-month high (1.2969), posted in late Asian trading on Wednesday, as bulls faced headwinds on approach to psychological 1.30 barrier, due to overbought daily studies.

Wednesday’s action was so far shaped in a shooting star candlestick, which usually signals reversal when on top of an uptrend, generating initial signal of potential reversal, which will need a verification on completion of the pattern.

The signal is negative, but it collides with overall bullish structure and expectations for upbeat US inflation report, which may offer fresh support to sterling on weaker than expected June figures and lift pound through 1.30 barrier for the first time since Apr 2022.

Former top (1.2848) turned to solid support, with deeper pullback expected to find firm ground above rising daily Tenkan-sen (1.2784) to keep near-term bias with bulls.

Res: 1.2969; 1.3000; 1.3045; 1.3105.
Sup: 1.2900; 1.2848; 1.2800; 1.2784.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.