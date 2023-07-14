Fri, Jul 14, 2023 @ 11:47 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Correction Underway But Will It Last?

GBPJPY Correction Underway But Will It Last?

XM.com
By XM.com

GBPJPY is trading sideways today as the first correction since the March 2023 lows is underway. The current drop has halted at the important March 23, 2023 upward sloping trendline with the pair now hovering a tad below the April 9, 2001 high of 181.42.

The overall technical picture is more mixed at this juncture as most indicators seem to have reset after significant advances. The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) is moving sideways, following an aggressive drop from its recent highs, and thus confirming the current GBPJPY correction. Similarly, the RSI is again trading around its 50-midpoint.

More importantly, the stochastic oscillator is dropping lower in a vertical fashion, after spending two months in its overbought area. While this move confirms the bearish pressure in the market, it also points to a developing bullish divergence as the lower low in this indicator has been met by higher low in GBPJPY.

Should the bulls decide that the recent correction has run its course, they would first try to clear the 181.42 level. They would then have the chance to record another 2023 high, above the July 5, 2023 high of 184.00, and to push GBPJPY towards the 190 area, which is key from a long-term perspective.

On the other hand, the bears are probably feeling a bit optimistic on the back of the current correction. They are clearly keen for another pullback towards the busier 174.84-176.82 range that is populated by the January 2, 2014 high, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the July 20, 2021 – July 5, 2023 uptrend and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) respectively. Breaking this area could be extremely important from a short-term sentiment perspective and it will open the door for a move towards the 170.42-170.68 region.

To sum up, GBPJPY bears might finally have a reason to smile but the mixed messages from the momentum indicators could mean that the recent upleg might have not ended.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.