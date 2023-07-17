Mon, Jul 17, 2023 @ 09:38 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Technical Analysis

Gold Technical Analysis

FXOpen
By FXOpen

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price started a decent increase from the 1,913 zone against the US Dollar. The price climbed above the $1,940 resistance and the 50-hour simple moving average.

However, bears appeared near $1,962. The price started a downside correction below a connecting bullish trend line with support at $1,958. On the downside, immediate support is near the $1,955 level.

The next major barrier is near the $1,940 level, below which the price might drop toward $1,930. Any more losses may set the tone for a test of the $1,913 zone.

On the upside, the price seems to be facing resistance near $1,962. The next major barrier is near the $1,970 level. A clear move above $1,970 could send the price toward the $1,980 resistance.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.