Mon, Jul 17, 2023 @ 18:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD: Gold Holding Within a Narrow Consolidation and Looking for Direction Signal

XAU/USD: Gold Holding Within a Narrow Consolidation and Looking for Direction Signal

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold price remains within a narrow consolidation for the third day, despite signals of pullback after the action was repeatedly rejected at pivotal Fibo barrier at $1964 (38.2% retracement of $2080/$1892).

Near-term action continues to hold above 100DMA ($1954) which so far offsets the risk of stalling and subsequent weakness.

Conflicting fundamentals (demand concerns over tame economic data from China against growing expectations of Fed ending its tightening cycle soon) and technicals (strong bullish momentum vs overbought stochastic / price weighed by falling and thickening daily cloud) lack clear direction signal at the moment.

Near-term action is expected to remain slightly biased higher while holding above 100DMA, though with persisting downside risk while capped by $1964 Fibo barrier.

Expected initial direction signals on break of either pivot, though with requirement for signal confirmation on further move in a fresh direction.

Res: 1964; 1975; 1986; 2000.
Sup: 1950; 1936; 1927; 1912.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.