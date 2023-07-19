USD/JPY Technical Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the hourly chart of USD/JPY at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 137.25 support zone. The US Dollar climbed higher above the 138.00 resistance against the Japanese Yen.

The pair is now showing positive signs above the 50-hour simple moving average. Immediate resistance on the upside is near 139.40. The first major resistance is near the 139.75 level, above which the pair might gain bullish momentum.

In the stated case, the pair could rise towards the 141.00 handle. A clear break above 141.00 could push the pair further towards 142.00.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If there is a fresh decline, the pair might find support near the 138.50 level. The next important level is near 138.00, below which there is a risk of a drop toward the 137.25 level.