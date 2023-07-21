Natural Gas Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Natural gas rising inside sideways price range

Likely to rise to resistance level 2.915

Natural gas continues to rise inside the narrow extended sideways price range from the start of this year (enclosed by the price levels 2.224 and 2.915).

The price earlier reversed up from the support level 2.500 continuing the active impulse waves iii and 1.

Given approaching end of summer and the strength of the lower boundary of this price range, 2.224, Natural gas can be expected to soon test the upper border of this price range, 2.915.