Fri, Jul 21, 2023 @ 07:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNatural Gas Wave Analysis

Natural Gas Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Natural gas rising inside sideways price range
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2.915

Natural gas continues to rise inside the narrow extended sideways price range from the start of this year (enclosed by the price levels 2.224 and 2.915).

The price earlier reversed up from the support level 2.500 continuing the active impulse waves iii and 1.

Given approaching end of summer and the strength of the lower boundary of this price range, 2.224, Natural gas can be expected to soon test the upper border of this price range, 2.915.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.