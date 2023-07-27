Thu, Jul 27, 2023 @ 18:32 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver Making Intraday Pullback Within Uptrend

Silver Making Intraday Pullback Within Uptrend

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Silver is in an impulsive recovery away from 22.05 lows and there’s room for more upside as it can be unfolding a five-wave bullish cycle from Elliott wave perspective. It’s actually moving nicely as expected for now and we still see it trading in an (a)-(b)-(c) correction within wave »iv« with ideal support here around base channel resistance line and 24.00 level before the uptrend for wave »v« of 3 resumes.

The main reason why we remain bullish on silver is 10Y US Notes chart, which is in tight positive correlation with metals. As you can see, after a failure break of March 2023 lows, we have seen strong recovery on both assets. They are probably just making a corrective pullback before a continuation higher.

From Elliott wave perspective, 10Y US Notes is finishing a complex (W)-(X)-(Y) corrective setback in B/2 with ideal support here around 111 level. So, if we are on the right path and if 10Y US notes will continue higher into wave C or 3, then silver could easily stay in the bullish trend.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.