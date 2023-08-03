Thu, Aug 03, 2023 @ 07:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Settles Below Key Support, More Losses Ahead?

NZD/USD Settles Below Key Support, More Losses Ahead?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • NZD/USD is gaining bearish momentum below the 0.6120 support.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.6140 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is moving lower below the 1.0920 support level.
  • The USD ISM Services Index could decline from 53.9 to 53.0 in July 2023.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

The New Zealand Dollar started a fresh decline from the 0.6400 zone against the US Dollar. NZD/USD declined below the 0.6320 and 0.6250 support levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair gained bearish momentum after it broke the 0.6120 support. There was a close below the 0.6100, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

The pair is now consolidating near the 0.6065 zone. A downside break and close below the 0.6065 zone could set the pace for a sustained decline.

The next major support is near 0.6000, below which NZD/USD could slide toward the 0.5950 zone. On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 0.6100 level.

The first major resistance is near 0.6120. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.6140 on the same chart. A close above the 0.6740 resistance could push the pair toward 0.6200 or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours). Any more gains could start a fresh increase toward the 0.6250 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is moving lower and there is a risk of more downsides below the 1.0900 level in the near term.

Economic Releases

  • US ISM Services Index for July 2023 – Forecast 53.0, versus 53.9 previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 227K, versus 221K previous.
  • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 5.25%, versus 5.0% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.