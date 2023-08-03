Thu, Aug 03, 2023 @ 13:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Exchange Rate Falls to a Month’s Minimum

GBP/USD Exchange Rate Falls to a Month’s Minimum

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday and today, the GBP/USD rate fell below 1.27 for the first time since July 6. A number of factors contributed to this:

  • strengthening of the US dollar index due to downgrading of the US credit rating by Fitch;
  • strong data on the ADP labor market — the number of jobs in the US, excluding the agricultural sector, increased by more than 300k over the month;
  • market expectation of news from the Bank of England, which will publish its interest rate decision today at 14:00 GMT+3.

According to Reuters, forecasts for the UK economy are disappointing. Market participants expect a 14th rate hike by the Bank of England by 0.25%.

Technical analysis of the GBP/USD chart shows that:

  • summer peaks formed an important head-and-shoulders pattern;
  • the neckline, which can be drawn through the median line of the ascending channel, has already been broken after a weak rebound in the last days of July.

The pound, which looks weak against the US dollar, may be supported by:

  • encouraging words from the head of the Bank of England;
  • block of support formed in the area of 1.2600 from the low of June, the lower border of the channel and SMA (100).

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.