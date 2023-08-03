Thu, Aug 03, 2023 @ 18:08 GMT
Crude Oil Slows Down for a New Correction

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Service

Crude oil faced strong drop and spike back in May, which can be also considered as the final leg of wave (5) of A, so we are aware of a higher degree A-B-C recovery after strong reversal up from the lows. After a completed wave A and expanding triangle in wave B, which is tricky, but still a bullish pattern that already sent prices higher, ideally within a five-wave bullish impulse into wave C. Now that came back to projected April highs for wave 5 of (3), we can see a new, higher degree A-B-C correction within wave (4) that can retest 77-75 support area before the uptrend for wave (5) resumes.

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

