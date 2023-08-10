Thu, Aug 10, 2023 @ 08:30 GMT
SPX Pullback In Wave 4 Should Find Support Again

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott wave view in S&P 500 (SPX) suggests that the rally from the 3.13.2023 low unfolded as a 5 waves impulse structure. Up from 3.15.2023 low, wave ((i)) ended at $4186.92. Dip in wave ((ii)) ended at $4048.28 low and the rally to $4458.48 high ended wave ((iii)). Down from there, the pullback to 4385.05 low & started the wave ((v)) higher. Up from there, wave (i) ended at $4440.39, and a pullback in wave (ii) ended at $4389.92. Index extends higher in wave (iii) towards $4578.43 and dip in wave (iv) ended at $4527.56 high.

The final leg higher wave (v) ended at $4599.85 high, which completed wave 3 & also the cycle from 3.15.2023 low. Below from there, the index is doing a pullback in wave 4, which is expected to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swings for further upside. Down from wave 3, the pullback is unfolding as Elliott wave zigzag correction where wave ((a)) ended at $4474.55 low. Then wave ((b)) bounce ended at $4519.84 high and ((c)) is expected to extend lower towards $4394.65- $4317.36 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of ((a))-((b)). Also, wave 4 typically ends somewhere at the 23.6 – 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of wave 3. That area comes at $4419.19 – $4308.22, which also coincides with the 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of ((a))-((b)) as well. From there, the Index can find buyers for further upside.

SPX 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 8.10.2023

SPX Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

